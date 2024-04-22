New Harvester Armor Models in The War Within

Hallows End has never looked so good
This looks awesome, i hope its a trading post reward.
. . . this would look sick with a jack-o-lantern helm . . .
All that's missing is a helmet based on the heads of the Harvest Watchers from Westfall
wtf, why do it like this sooo much ahah, is this the closest we're gonna get from a gillie suit? lol
Take the harvest witch look to new heights.
Cool...But can we get the rest of the tier sets? i am a fairly patient person...but i REALLY wanna see the rest of the tier sets!
Interesting that it matches Kul Tiran druid form colors
Now I need a Harvester-themed set for DKs. Right behind the Death / Nazgul look
🎵If I only had a brain... 🎵Sorry, it just gave some Wizard of Oz vibes.
Now we need a scarecrow mask or permanent jackolantern mog....