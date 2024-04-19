Profession Knowledge Doesn't Carry Over to The War Within - Specializations Start from Scratch

Did people really think they'd be able to max out their Professions with the Knowledge accumulated in the entire of DF? lmao
Expected.
makes sense, I'd be excited to collect the knowledge points again if it wasnt for multiboxers minimizing the effort i put into it
I didn't like knowledge and crafting trees , and now I REALLY don't like knowledge and crafting trees.
I'm curious how some passives and abilities will transfer to the long term. Like alchemy increased duration or blacksmithing ability to repair items. Those seem pretty open ended for now. Will they continue to work, or will they be changed to only impact items from the DF era?
Kind of makes sense. Profession stuff has never really carried over to the next expansion once they changed it to where you can learn any expansion's crafting at any level compared to back when you had to level through every expansion's crafting to get to current crafting
I didn't expect it to carry over, since each expansion's crafting recipes/progression have always been individual to each expansion.HOWEVER, I really hope they have some kind of catchup method for leveling professions. The timegating is absolutely abysmal.
I've been hoping that the Dragon Shard of Knowledge be made to be BoA so it can help catch up some alts in the last patch. I have no faith points would carry over and overall this system is a big miss. You fall behind you are forever behind until it maxes out much later than those that no life it.
Obviously? Did people really expect them to carry over when they've reset every expansion?
That was quite obvious, right?
And nobody was surprised. Still, I like the new wording. Makes it sound more logical as you're studying materials to learn how to better apply them to your skills. It's still "get bigger number to make bigger numbers" like before, but at least it SOUNDS like you're learning new things. Small but nice update.
I didn't expect it to carry over. But I just wish they'd let us use Artisan's Mettle for Profession Knowledge Points in S4. I'd love to be able to finish some alts off.
Like all the unnecessary warning labels that exist today, these things should not need stated. Yet here we are.
Well it was really obvious it wouldn't carry over
Can the acquisition be faster in TWW? The profession revamped really killed my interest in working on professions on alts.
Seems pretty obvious that would happen, but my 100+ knowledge tokens wish otherwise.LOL.
as long as i don't loose my hard earned DF knowledge i'm good.It's not like blizz are good at making the UI span multiple expansions, so the current knowledge "trees" could look like they would be replaced with the new one, but it's only their 10th expansion... small indie company and all that.Just wish they would give us expansion specific profession tool slots so we wouldn't have to swap back and forth if wanting to make DF mog items to sell.