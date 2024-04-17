Season 1 Druid Tier Set Appearances Coming in The War Within

Personally i don't like this one. It must be the helmet i think.
Catman NANAANNANA Caaatttman
"I'M MR.T AND IM A NIGHT-ELF MOHAWK!"
widdle ears :3
Looks great, Druid really needed something Feral inspired
The helm looks pretty scuffed, but it's a nice looking set. The shoulders go hard.
just hide the helmet and it looks great
Shoulders are great!
Also here it says SEASON 3 DRUID TIER SET APPEARANCES - Fix please ^^
It's a good tier set (if you hide the helmet)I hope they do something nice to hunters at least once
More Troll mogset for drood please
Looks too much like Shaman tier to be a Druid set imo.
RARE DRUID W?
Druids pulling off their best Kraven the Hunter cosplay.Seriously though, I kinda dig it. The cat paw on the back is a great detail!
That helmet isn't gonna look good on tauren I think
BLIZZARD COOKING AGAIN WTF
first thought its a shaman set. the helm really just works because its a nightelf dude wearing it, might work on troll, no way it looks good on tauren. overall pretty cool though. I like the lynx look of the shoulders. colour palettes are on point with these sets it seems
Nice shaman set! Oh wait...
I don't love it but I'm happy there's finally something cat-themed for druids when it comes to armour sets. Other than that three-piece set from the Trading Post I don't think they've had much? Everything else has been bear, moonkin, or tree-ish.
I actually cant tell if i like or hate the helmet