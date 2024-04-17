Mounts Models for The War Within - Fire Bees, Fireflies, Lynxes, Wild Unicorns

No bears :(
The lynx will be my new main thanks
Those Lynx mounts are a preview of new druid forms for which race idk but looking at you Gnomes.
boat
That purple elemental one looks AMAZING.
I LOVE CHUNKY HORSES, the unicorns are SO cool
lmao whats that boat
They are all BFA and SL mounts. We are doomed.
Assuming that Nerubians become a playable race, I wonder which mount would be their racial mount.
Gryphon powercreep
I see we're getting some of the Eversong Woods model needs handled early with these Lynxes.
GOAT'D BOAT
is it just me or does the BOAT look customizable?
omg the gargoyles
Those skittering spiders I'm gonna need for my hunter pets like...yesterday. It's as close to a real pet Amblypygi as I'm probably ever gonna get.
Now hold on! So will the Skittering Spider become a crab mount with Arachnophobia mode enabled?
boat BIS
BOAT
Wowhead, that's not a horse... It's a ram without horns.
I need that spider mount