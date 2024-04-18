First Look at Radiant Echoes - The War Within Pre-Patch Event

Disappointing.
3/10
A Riverpaw is a gnoll, not a kobold.
Sounds interesting, but half-baked, like a lot of these invasion type events they add. Fyrakk assaults comes to mind, only being in two zones, and the same location each time.Variety is the spice of life, Blizz.
The bags from the event should be bigger (at least 36 slots). I can already create 34 slot bags with tailoring, where the number of bags is only limited by available or farmed materials...32-slot bags are entirely useless.
No way it's like an alpha preview . Feels like it's missing stuff from this alpha look. If only it was in some type of alpha they could iterate on... surprisepikachuface
the Lifeless Ring is used for Band of Radiant Echoes, after completing all three area events.
Mount? Last one was in BFA, give us mount for pre patch.
No mount again? That's disappointing.
I want Legion Pre-patch back my god
War of the Thorns will forever remain best pre-patch event.
I am still holding out for bracer/gloves/girdle/boots heirlooms.
Will Lk have a chance to drop mount? Similar to the last time they had bosses from the past as an event.
I quite like 'memories' style fights. Confessor Paletress was one of my favourites in Wrath, and I've always wanted a Murozond fight that does something like that. So I like the idea of this, and the Azerite coloured memories are interesting lorewise.I'm not sure if I want them to be story significant, though.. I hate time-limited story events, but this feels like something that could have a lot of important story involved if they wanted. Azeroth dreaming and influencing the waking world is potentially significant.Glad there's a vendor instead of RNG though.
Lich king should drop frostmourne transmog.
I am a sucker for nostalgia bait so seeing old bosses will be fun