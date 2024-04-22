Gear Enchants with The War Within - Weapon Enchants, Cursed Enchants, Mount Speed Enchants

Those Cursed Enchants are the closest we have had to having reforging back, and I am all for it.
The cursed ones are interesting, but I lowkey hope they expand it to all variations, which would be 16 in total, given I feel like a huge limitation to their usefulness is going to come down to only having four combinations. I am a bit iffy though with a lot of these gems and enchants, they seem to be needlessly complicated, and I feel like that will lead to some issues down the road for the expansion balance wise.
I wonder if these fill finally apply to ranged weapons. Probably not. I'm sure we'll get some weak and uninspired 'rockets' that don't scale at all.
I agree with the Cursed enchants needing more combinations. As it stands, it will be a huge advantage for classes who have the "cursed" stat as a dead stat - for example, if your stat priority is something like Crit>>Vers=Mast>>>Haste then you'll end up being significantly stronger than someone whose stat prio looks like Mast=Crit>>Vers>Haste or something similar.It's probably not realistic to expect to have all 16 combinations, but I think it'd be better. Maybe make it so that you can't choose the "cursed" stat without an extra crafting reagent similar to Missives where you can pick the increased stat but not the stat to be lowered (without the extra reagent and/or points in 'Cursed Enchanting' or something) Being able to effectively swap 2k (both rings) worth of your worst secondary for your best secondary will be an incredibly powerful ability and it seems unfair that some classes/specs will be able to do it while others will have to choose between only adding a small amount of their best stat or having to reduce their 2nd or 3rd best stat in exchange.
I'm wondering if you would be able to go below zero on the reduced stat while still getting the full benefit of the "buffed" stat. Or if it would just stay and zero. Like what would happen to char with zero versatility on gear with the enchants that lower it for the haste.