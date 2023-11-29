New Amirdrassil-Themed Night Elf Transmogs in Patch 10.2.5

Moon Priestess Lasara was the quartermaster in Teldrassil - a nice touch.Will Horde players get killed on sight by the guards? My Tauren Druid helped save Amirdrassil and did the quests alongside Tyrande - would be a bit ick if they now turned on him now they got what they wanted!
I think the best way to handle this would be to make the NPCs unfriendly. Not outright hostile but not willing to interact.
Please Blizzard, can you stop giving stuff to Night Elves for one second and maybe consider other races?
They literally just got the new tree, and they're already capitalizing on it. Night Elves are Americans! Joke aside, this is a nice little touch. They didn't NEED to do it, but it's still a welcome addition for transmog.
Idk how i feel about horde being 'welcome' in amirdrassil, I feel like if anything there should be some npcs that 'hate' horde players (but are not attackable) I would imagine not everyone is going to forgive them for teldrassil and some of them still view the horde as villians. Tyrande herself should be neutral at best Same thing happened in suramar, alliance helped the nightfallen but then they kicked us out of Suramar once they allied with the horde; this should be no different. If anything its more of a reason to as they are one of the original races that have always been part of the alliance since vanilla
If this is meant to be a proper capital city for the Night Elves, the horde should not be welcome there. The previous capital was destroyed by them.
Can be worn by both factions too.
Shouldn't the items be named "Bel'amethian" instead of "Darnassian", though?Then again, their language is also called "Darnassian", never mind that Darnassus was less than 50 years old in a race that had a timespan of tens of thousands of years by the time it was destroyed.