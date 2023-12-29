Night Elf Cosmetic Items Scattered Around Bel'ameth

To anyone still tempted to complain about non-Night Elves potentially being able to use these, I’d just like to remind you that the Blood Elf spear added in 9.2.5, that explicitly matches the Blood Elf heritage armour and actually requires being a Blood Elf in order to obtain, is usable by all races once you’ve got it. Not a big deal.(Also Tusks of Mannorath, Gorehowl, all the Nightborne weapons from the Legion Timewalking vendor, all the Lightforged weapons from the big Argus achievement, and many other examples.)
I just want to know why none of these actually match the nightelf heritage armor? o_0
Fun way to hand out racial cosmetics, honestly. Wonder if they'll do similar for other races as new settlements crop up?
They just look like more DF cosmetic slop. The items are lacking the usual Night Elf elegance - and instead there are these really blocky shields and generic looking blades.
Night elves alreay had a plethora of heritage weapons, and armor, from Darkshore. All of this is unnecessary. 😡I collected them for all of my NE characters, it's past time for them to give us dwarf and tauren heritage weapons. And Pandaren heritage items.
I like this idea, I thought populating cities with vendors with cosmetics making it worth exploring was something they should do. Kinda like what happened when white items became moggable and you could go shopping around SW for new stuff. That said, I wish there were some clothing included in this as well. Would've been a good time to add some more simple mog that doesn't have to be shoved into the trading post.
Night elves get: 3 expansions in a row following their plight with high-quality cutscenes, a bunch of questlines involving them, an ENTIRE PATCH dedicated to giving them a new home (2 expacs after they lost their home), 1 set of heritage armor, 4 sets of Night Elf themed armors from warfronts (which are basically heritage armors but in all 4 types), A SPARKLING NEW HIGH-RES CITY (the highest quality in the game, even more so than Suramar), more customization options than any other race, the ability to be DRUIDS AND DEMON HUNTERS, and now they get even more NElf themed weapons.Tell me again how Blizzard hates Night Elves and is always so unfair against them, please. I love to hear NElf players complain while Gnomeregan has been "retaken" over 10 YEARS AGO and they STILL DONT HAVE A CITY OF THEIR OWN.
These pouches look like bongs and I'm all for it. Blaze it.