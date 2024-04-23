Class Guides Now Updated for Dragonflight Season 4 - Season 4 Guides, BiS Gear, Talent Builds

As of the timing on this comment, the following BiS Gear guides do NOT have the correct tier set listed for DF Season 4: Blood DK, Frost DK, Balance Druid, Resto Druid, Aug Evoker, Dev Evoker, BM Hunter, MM Hunter, Fire Mage, BM Monk, MW Monk, Prot Pally, Ret Pally, Disc Priest, Holy Priest, Sin Rogue, Sub Rogue, Affliction Lock, Demo Lock, Destro Lock, Arms Warrior, and Prot Warrior. Also, Dawn of the Infinite is not in S4 M+ Rotation so those will be alot lower ilvl than other trinkets / weapons on BiS List. Might want to check out Method's tier set bonus guide or Icyveins until these get updated - not sure if rest of gear will change once correct tier is in there