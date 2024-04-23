Blizzard Confirms Heritage Armor Available in MoP Remix: Timerunning

Hello!After a great deal of careful testing, we can confirm that earning Heritage armor on Timerunning characters all works as intended. Your Timerunner becomes eligible for the quest when you hit 50 in Pandaria.Please note that the game won’t offer you the quest or show the achievement as completed while you’re in Pandaria, and until the event ends, you can’t leave Pandaria. So completing it requires the event to end.After the event ends, you’ll simply log in, and then the quest appears, and then you can turn it in to get the achievement and the Heritage armor reward.