Taliesin & Evitel Interview Preview - Dalaran & Teldrassil Differences

"But was where Dalaran?" btw, def wonderin that too tho for sure
Can you please not mention spoilers in the post titles or the post images? Thank you.
Yo Wowhead, i don't mind seeing the changes and stuff happening in the Alpha and Beta. But did you really have to drop a massive story spoiler like that? I saw it on discord, and on the website as well. Just huge letters "DALARAN FALLS".😭
steaks? Sure these are important in Warcraft.
Hi guysCould you please STOP putting major spoilers in your title and images ? Like... Put a "SPOILER" in red and Beware Major story spoiler as title Not "Dalaran fell, story spoiler"You spoiled me....
Hey WoWhead PLEASE spoiler this kind of stuff. This and one other article about some TWW questing have obvious spoilers in the thumbnails.
I'm available to work as a proofreader and a spoiler prevention team member if you're hiring.
at work, watched over my morning coffee and i cried... genuine tears in front of everyone. omg what have they done.I spent so many hours hunting dust bunnies... while waiting on the mad merchant... although now i guess he sells a crab?
I wish blizzard would use their secrecy strategy they used on plunderstorm to prevent mayor story spoilers to be datamined.
unspoilered yikes
that's the second time a major spoiler blatantly was on the first news. can you just tell us that's a spoiler, please?
Jesus ... slow down with your posting and PROOFREAD (but was where ... steaks ... ?) and pay attention to spoilers BEFORE posting.
L take from the Blizzard story devs (and Tali who is defending them) as usual."For the stakes" is only an argument if you're telling a story for 9 year olds who don't understand hypotheticals. "If your ice cream cone falls into the ocean, you"ll be hungry and it will be bad, so you should probably stop that from happening." They need to lose their sweets and feel hunger and sadness to understand that ice cream + gravity = bad. But if we're dealing with adults (I have my doubts), we can conceptualise the potential damage and disaster that would happen if something came to pass or if someone wasn't stopped. We can visualise things, we can empathise with the prospective suffering, we can exercise rational self-interest and be motivated to prevent such an eventuality without experiencing bad things personally first-hand.And these "stakes" are utterly pointless when they require upping the ante anyway. Okay, Nerubians destroy Dalaran out of nowhere... cool. How does the destruction of Dalaran relate to the ongoing threat? Oh yeah it doesn't. There must be an even bigger threat, otherwise Dalaran is already destroyed, they did it, it's over, we can all go home. But no. And if the ongoing threat is some cosmic void scheme that's being orchestrated to unmake our world itself, then surely the severity of the situation is enough to impress upon us that "ohboi, Xalatath and them Nerubians sure be dangerous, we should probably not let them destroy everything", no? The world hasn't ever been destroyed, we still understand that letting it get destroyed would be bad, and the people capable of pulling such a thing off unless they're opposed with extreme force are dangerous. We get it. Which just highlights how pointless the whole demonstrating the stakes thing is.If the Legion arrived by warping a bunch of command ships into orbit (they did), and they opened a giant green rift across the sky (they did), and started raining felfire on this world (they did), while their commanders stated time and time again that their goal is corrupting or killing everyone on the planet (they did), did we really need to see "Varian and Vol'jin and Tirion" die to comprehend and feel the threat of the legion? Was it really the death of three dudes that did it, or were the stakes already obvious because we're not freaking five? Can destroying a player hub (which has negative consequences not just on the lore but on players and RPers) come anywhere close to the stake and threat and dreadful awe that a single bossfight in a single raid already showed us far more efficiently? What stakes does careless dev destruction accomplish, that seeing entire worlds enveloped by the void and the fel across the empty vastness of space, as shown to us by Star Augur Etraeus in Nighthold, didn't? That Algalon's eloquent, incredibly evocative, and eye-opening speech about entire planets' worth of life being extinguished in a heartbeat without a moment's hesitation, didn't? The devs truly lack any comprehension of the story and the franchise that was (unfortunately) left in their care.Call a spade a spade, Blizzard is doing nothing but taking cheap shots for quick shock value to try to manufacture gravitas for their randomly-came-out-of-nowhere villains and story arcs. They would rather tear down and destroy the legacy of established lore and beloved iconic warcraft locations as a shortcut than put any actual effort to build up and flesh out their transient threats du jour. Terran Gregory and Sean Copeland gave an interview after the Burning of Teldrassil saying that "negative reactions are also reactions, and that means they're telling a good story" and they couldn't have been more wrong. The reaction and the emotional connection are the result of the painstaking care that other devs have put into the franchise and nourished it over two decades, by building and adding, not by destroying. Undoing that in a single second is not an accomplishment, it has nothing to do with them. Just as I wish the franchise as a whole would have nothing to do with them (and the other devs who trample all over other people's sandcastles acting and thinking like children).
Teldrassil was also a genocide. Dalaran was more the headquarters of an organisation. The tragedy of teldrassil was that the lives lost could never be replaced. But with Dalaran, I can imagine them rebuilding the city anew (as they already did during Warcraft 3. This is the perfect opportunity to return (new-)Dalaran to it's original crater.