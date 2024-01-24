New Datamined Trading Post Items - Dynamite Weapon, Transmog Sets

Thank god no mounts this month, it sucks being forced to spend tendies on them every month
No Mounts? No problem. Not much here really interests me so very happy to bank the tendies
That red sword and matching shield arsenal have been on the TP before, but separately. I bought the sword, so I wonder if we'll get a discount for already owning part of it or if I'll have to wait until the shield is offered alone?
Wow, this is probably going to get some explosive feedback. Should be a blast. Where's J.J. Walker when you need him?
Arsenal ruby and Will of the titanforged are the only two good stuffs imo
Why does mail armor sets look so stupid. I have better looking xmogs from just random pieces on my hunter.
Ill take a few of those. Cool
Think we'll be able to unlock the Tinker class via tendies?
"Datamined February Trading Post Items". I doubt this will go live like that. 2 guns and a bow in one month, 2 of the same helm model and 5 ensembles. It just doesn't seem to fit.
Guys, this is just what’s been newly datamined; it’s not what the February catalogue is going to look like.
Wonder if the 0 tender items are going to be sold for gold in the bmah assistant shop
I don't think this is next months lineup guys. It's just new pieces that will eventually show up.
That Valarjar Champion's Greatsword is hilariously enormous and I'm all for it
whole lot of trash again