WotLK Classic Gold Cap Increased to 999,999
Wrath
Posted
1 hr 34 min ago
by
Ease
Wrath of the Lich King received a new update yesterday, version 3.4.3.54261. There was no prior communication about an update, and there has been no official posts about what this new build includes.
One undocumented change that has been noticed, however, is that Blizzard has increased the Character Gold Cap from the previous ~, to . This is most likely to prepare for the launch of Cataclysm Classic, as the Gold Cap was increased to that amount when Cataclysm was originally released in 2010.
Characters are no longer capped out at !
The Guild Bank Gold Cap has also been increased to with this build.
As players have been getting more effective with gold farming, and with the popularity of GDKP runs in Wrath Classic, the cap increase might come as a welcome relief to players. Some have previously voiced their thoughts on a higher Gold Cap being needed for the launch of Wrath Classic, citing better ways to earn gold and the previously mentioned GDKP runs as arguments to increase the cap.
As far as I understand, the gold cap has remained the same as it was in vanilla classic at around ~214k. With players able to gain more gold in Wrath, I think it would make sense to raise the gold cap. It would be a QoL change for GDKP loot masters who are now reaching pot totals of >214k gold and have to trade someone in the raid a bunch of gold to keep the auctions going.
Blizzard responded to this kind of feedback, saying that they had no intention of increasing the gold cap for Wrath Classic. While we are technically still in WotLK, this change can most likely be attributed to Cataclysm Classic being on the horizon, rather than Blizzard going back on their word.
While gold is definitely more plentiful from quests, dailies, and other sources in Wrath Classic, we don’t really feel like raising the gold cap would be healthy for the game at this point. We’ve been looking at gold data across all characters and also across all level 80s, and in general even the 100th percentile average (among level 80 characters in particular) is nowhere near the gold cap. We’ll keep an eye on it and may revisit this if we start seeing averages across the high-90’s percentiles start to bump up against the cap but we aren’t very close to that point and the cap that is in place is likely still appropriate.
Do you think this change should have come sooner? Are you prepping for your gold-making journey in Cataclysm Classic already? Check out the post below for everything coming with Cataclysm Classic, as well as what's going away as we leave Wrath of the Lich King behind:
Cataclysm Classic Launches May 20th
1
Comment by
DreamK33PeR
on 2024-04-18T09:14:04-05:00
CATA CLASSIC GDKPS HYPE!
1
