WotLK Classic Gold Cap Increased to 999,999



As far as I understand, the gold cap has remained the same as it was in vanilla classic at around ~214k. With players able to gain more gold in Wrath, I think it would make sense to raise the gold cap. It would be a QoL change for GDKP loot masters who are now reaching pot totals of >214k gold and have to trade someone in the raid a bunch of gold to keep the auctions going.





While gold is definitely more plentiful from quests, dailies, and other sources in Wrath Classic, we don’t really feel like raising the gold cap would be healthy for the game at this point. We’ve been looking at gold data across all characters and also across all level 80s, and in general even the 100th percentile average (among level 80 characters in particular) is nowhere near the gold cap. We’ll keep an eye on it and may revisit this if we start seeing averages across the high-90’s percentiles start to bump up against the cap but we aren’t very close to that point and the cap that is in place is likely still appropriate.

