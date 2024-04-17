Towelliee Interview on the War Within - Mythic+ Affixes, Augmentation, Raid Buffs

Full Interview

Tank Threat and Design

Hero Talent Design

Heroic Week

Blizzard's Thoughts on Fated

More Mythic-only phases?

Mythic+ Affixes

Andrew DeSousa The conversation around affixes, there's always going to be some tension there due to the nature of them - they create friction, they pose new challenges as you go up the key levels and its something they talk a lot about on the team on how to address that going forward. I don't have anything concrete to share with you today, that said, we're always experimenting. We made big changes in Dragonflight Season 2 and in Season 4, we've pushed the last bucket of affixes deeper into the pool, so we're looking to put the right place to put that kind of challenge and the right ways to challenge players as a whole as we go forward -- the main goals being the ability to present extra challenge as you go up in the key levels, and places for week over week change and lastly a goal that we're always striving towards is an opportunity for your class to shine on some weeks and you have a really cool part of your kit.

Andrew DeSousa We don't have plans for Seasonal Affixes in the War Within currently. That said, that doesn't mean they're gone for good. Like I mentioned earlier, affixes are going to continue to evolve and we're going to iterate on them and we'll going to take community sentiment and feedback in when we make those decisions. As far as new features that I'm excited about, this is a little in line with what we're doing in Season 4 -- there's the difficulty recalibration on what a Mythic 0 is for people that really like a Megadungeon. What we're going to try going forward is any dungeon that's part of the Mythic+ rotation will be a part of Mythic 0 as well, so you'll have rotating Mythic 0s as well and even if you don't do Mythic+, you'll get a new set of content every season.

Grim Batol

Andrew DeSousa Grim Batol's coming back, we thought that was a pretty cool setting for us and us going and visiting some dwarves, taking all the lessons that we've learned from Dragonflight too from these revamps. We want to keep the spirit of it -- there will be a bombing run still -- we'll make sure that we touch it up for modern pacing considerations and balance.

Raid Buffs

George Velev Not currently, at least nothing that we can share publicly. It's something that we've talked about, but as of right now, no current plans, no.

Augmentation

George Velev Yeah, we absolutely consider Augmentation a success. There's a ton of players who really enjoy the playstyle and we made it for players like that. In changes to the spec, we have talked about a few things internally, nothing to share right now. Did want to mention now, that there are some categories of improvement that we can made in regards to logging and we're tracking and planning on addressing those for the War Within launch.

Difficult Mythic Bosses