Guest Relations Day 8 Progress - End of Chapter 2, 1 Crate, Start of Felcycle Mount? (Solution Spoilers)

FWIW, the "wait for <unnamed NPC link> to steal the chew toy" doesn't work. No NPC appears, the chew toy remains unstolen. But you can proceed to the location of the final toy to be looted from the hoard in the cave and conclude the quest without that.
I actually just finished up getting my Venomhide Ravasaur mount a couple days ago. 20 days minimum required to complete because of the stupid teeth. You only get one daily that rewards one tooth per day.Easy enough, at least though, even if it is typical Blizzard MMO time-wasting garbage.
byw the note says its in dazar'alor where nuts lives, taking to maten doesn't do @#$% as he has nothing to tell you to continue the questwhy does it say to go to Boralus for the horde, wowhead?#W¤E
where is Peculiar Gem ?
Ayo, that vulpera is a dreadlord.Calling it now.
Horde: Before you go talk to Matan, make sure to do the dialogue with Maru and blame the dog. A quest complete notification should complete when you have successfully done it. If you don't, Matan doesn't have anything to say.