Guest Relations Day 8 Progress - End of Chapter 2, 1 Crate, Start of Felcycle Mount? (Solution Spoilers)

Chapter 2 Day 2: The Toy Thief

For Alliance players:



Yennu will send you back to Boralus. By talking to Kenshi's owner,



/way #1161 54.22 72.81 Catherine Morgan

Yennu will send you back to Boralus. By talking to Kenshi's owner, Catherine Morgan , she tells us to look for clues around the tree where we found the Ball of Yarn. Using your Idol of Ohn'ahra next to the tree where you found the ball will lead you to Urban Planner Volrath , who tells you has seen the dog - A creature he's never seen before, and he gives you a Bakar Sketch

For Horde players:



Yennu will send you to Boralus. By talking to the NPC next to Nuts,



/way #1165 56.2 31.8 Matan

Yennu will send you to Boralus. By talking to the NPC next to Nuts, Matan , he tells you to look for clues around the tree where we found the Plush Toy. Using your Idol of Ohn'ahra next to the tree will lead you to a Bakar Sketch on the ground.

Celebration Crate #6 - Tanaris

Next one's just a hop and a skip,

If you care to take a dip.

Keep on going down, down, down,

You'll end up back in Tinkertown.

/way #71 69.18 68.60 Crate (Underwater Inside Building 2nd Floor)

Celebration Crate

Start of the Felcycle Mount?

/way #78 44.55 7.98 Inert Peculiar Key - inside the tree trunk

Inert Peculiar Key

Mount list for next week's competition:

1. Brown Kodo

2. Winterspring Frostsaber

3. Venomhide Ravasaur

4. Challenge - Rivendare's Deathcharger