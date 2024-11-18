Guest Relations Day 15 Progress - Two New Side Quests (Solution Spoilers)

Get ready to have your bind on interact key ready for the case of the pet games one. Only one person can pick it up at a time and when I just did it, there were 20 people standing ontop of the pets. your mileage may very though.
Make sure you have warmode on, if you want to directly pick up the spider pet in The Jade Forest. Almost no other players around with warmode on, much faster.
If you encounter the "spell not learned" error, you need to have the Idol of Ohn'ahra active for it to work.Edit: It worked on the first pet, but not on the second. Maybe it's not even tied to the toy but something else? Either way, just try out different things until it works.Edit 2: It might be due to distance. Try to get on top of the pet.
Side note - if you interact with the flight master in Jade Forest - Pearlfin Jinyu reputation is reset to Neutral. I thought these rep reset issues had been fixed.
The devs adding these are really not very clever, they keep making them one use at a time. What do you think happens when many players come for it? This is a solved problem so why are the devs implementing these failing to add these in correctly?
I don't understand... I'm where the spider is supposed to be, the idol is showing me its position, but I can see no spider there. I found the summit kid without a problem though. Is anyone else having trouble finding the spider or am I missing something? I completed the zone a long time ago, during the MoP era, so phasing shouldn't be a problem...