Guest Relations Day 15 Progress - Two New Side Quests (Solution Spoilers)

The Case of the Missing Mementos

With everyone talking all at once, my notes don't make a lot of sense. I'm sorry about that. Hopefully there's enough here for you to be able to cross reference or deduce who should get each item. Thanks again for helping me with this!



* A Crude Ivory Locket was found this morning.

* A Jade Amulet was found yesterday afternoon.

* A Potion Bottle was found this afternoon.

* A Tiny Mechanical Mouse was found yesterday evening.

* A Well-Worn Almanac was found yesterday morning.

* Corporal Keeshan lost something inscribed with the letter 'J'.

* Farmer Yoon knows he didn't lose his item yesterday evening or this morning.

* Mankrik's missing item is made of Quillboar tusk.

* Marin Noggenfogger lost something decorated with the image of a skeleton.

* Oglethorpe Obnoticus could have lost what he's looking for either yesterday afternoon or yesterday evening.

* Something inscribed with the letter 'J' was found yesterday afternoon.

* Something with gray faux fur was found yesterday evening.

* The item found yesterday is labeled Grandfather's.

NOTE: All NPCs for this quest are in the Tanaris Celebration Area! Do not go flying off to find them!

Mankrik can be found in a line at the bar to the right of the Story Time stage.

John J. Keeshan can be found by the fences near the Mount Mania stage.

Marin Noggenfogger patrols around the entire Celebration Area and is more easily found via a /target macro.

Oglethorpe Obnoticus patrols by the toy stall area next to the Vista Portals.

Farmer Yoon can also be found by the fences near the Mount Mania stage.

The Case of the Pet Games

Bingo riddle spot #1:



* In the heart of the Bamboo Wilds, where the sun dapples through the canopy, seek the creature that leaps among the shadows.

* Ohn'ahra's eyes will help you spot your target.



Bingo riddle spot 2:



* High atop Kun-Lai's peaks so steep.

* Where the snow is thick and the ledges deep.

* I stand on high, where the air is clear.

* A tiny figure, you'll approach with cheer.

* Ohn'ahra's eyes will help you spot your target.

/way #371 64.06 80.76 Jumping Spider