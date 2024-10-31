Guest Relations Secret Event Day 3 Progress - New Questline and 2 More Crates (Solution Spoilers)

Day 3 - The Trail's Gone Cold

One note will be inside the hut;

One note will be just to the left of the hut, uncovered by your Torch of Pyrreth;

One note will be by a bush a bit to the right of the hut.

There will be wisps in the area that trigger your torch and idol, but they're distractions.

...dreading the return to the humidity, but I have to go somewhere safe.

I probably shouldn't keep writing this diary, but I find it therapeutic. I know, I'll shred it when I'm done so no one can find me...

... at least the crystals are pretty up on that nearby plateau...

... and purple IS my favorite color...

Celebration Crate #3 - Deadwind Pass

Don't- 4get the n1ghtmare place! Your crate will be- 1n the last 5pot you Think of.

/way #42 39.83 73.11 Step #1 Crypt Entrance

/way #42 33.52 70.72 Step #2 Go down the spiral tunnel

/way #42 30.22 81.33 Step #3 Swim to the other side

/way #42 22.43 83.74 Step #4 Crate location

Karazhan Crypt Entrance

Celebration Crate #4 - Thousand Needles

From flats to bends

At Rustmaul's end

You'll find the truth

To this crate's end

/way #64 66.3 86.2 Rustmaul Dig Site Entrance

/way #64 64.9 84.4 Water-Resistant Receipt