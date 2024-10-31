Guest Relations Secret Event Day 3 Progress - New Questline and 2 More Crates (Solution Spoilers)

youtube video for the maze is privatenvm its fixed LOL
Found the receipt by myself, but failed to connect it to the vendor. For the other I thought it was about the Emerald Nightmare raid and scoured half of Val'sharah. At least that got me close to Azsuna ^^
Wish I'd know about this guide sooner. Finding Scrapes didn't only bug out for me, but a number of people, with invisible map markers. Those without markers heading East (Rexxar tells you), or to Crystal song for the purple, pretty crystals. Maru's instructions to "go North" barely touches Scholazar basin from the note position, gathering party members until we hit one that wasn't bugged (at 30~60% complete) to help guide the rest of the group. Pink... Pink crystals.What a terrible detective experience, dreading the rest of them now.
Crate #3 doesnt show up for me
as a demon hunter u can "sense for demons" and says you detect the residue of a demonic presence