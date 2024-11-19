Guest Relations Day 16 Progress - Detective Title Now Obtainable, Felcycle Hunt is On

The Case of Staged Disaster



Riddle #1:

* Pages whisper tales of falling water and starlight, resting near a scribe's forgotten ink.



Riddle #2:

* Amidst the sea of faces, where whispers weave tales of wonder, seek beneath the most grand position.



Riddle #3:

* Smiles hide secrets, locked away where laughter echoes loudest.



Riddle #4:

* Where harmony and rhythm converge lies the treasure sought by those attuned to the symphony of secrets.

The Conductor's Baton can be found in the musicians' area behind the audience, on the floor next to the Drum.

The Mask of the Trickster can be found behind the main stage of the Amphitheater, just to the right of a pink lamp.

The Play Script can be found on the backstage of the Amphitheater, by a raised platform, sitting on a table with a pink lamp and a cup.

The Prop Sword can be found in the audience area of the Amphitheater, under the Winter Queen's throne.

Celebration Crate #10: Stormheim

You can use the following macro to check your Celebration Crate progress:



/run local s,t={6263,200,2767,2322,375,2212,2976,5886,2983,2770,0},{2574,794,1624,1470,931,1426,1767,2523,1773,1625} for i,v in ipairs(t) do print(C_Item.GetItemInfo(226000+s) or "?",":",C_QuestLog.IsQuestFlaggedCompleted(83000+v)) end

Andrestrasz guards the bones to the fallen warrior of the Weeping Bluffs.

Dalaran Survivor - The Felcycle Hunt is Back On!

I... I think I witnessed a crime. Or at least a criminal.



> You can tell me about it.

N-no, sorry. I would rather speak to a detective.

If you're reading this, you must be after him too. Or are you after me?

Either way, the game is afoot. Are you clever enough to play?

Hurry up, I think the fairy ring has gone rotten.