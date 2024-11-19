Guest Relations Day 16 Progress - Detective Title Now Obtainable, Felcycle Hunt is On

not enough timegating i think
The fairy ring in Tirisfal! GO GO GO!
No more content for non TWW players then. Sigh. After the SL and BFA disasters I just don’t buy expacs until .1 or so
So far looks like every clue is in the TWW zones (Azj-Kahet, Ruptured Lake, Hallowfall)
First clue azj-kahet 68.57 93.832nd clue azj-kahet 33.08 74.73 (high in the skye on a rock (not in or under the city)
#1 /way #2255 69, 93 Unfinished Note in Azj-Kahet#2 /way #2255 31.31, 20.52 Hastily Scrawled Note in Azj-Kahet#3 /way #2215 50.71, 86.59 Water-Resistant Note in HallowfallRatt's Location Cave West of Faerin's Advance#4 /way #2255 55.08, 19.43 Cave Entrance#5 /way #2255 56.38, 17.46 Climb up and Jump in Holethen /way 47, 69 in Deadwind Pass
/way #2255 69, 93 Unfinished Note in Azj-Kahet/way #2255 31.47 20.74 Hastily Scrawled Note in Azj-Kahet/way #2215 50.71, 86.59 Water-Resistant Note in Hallowfall
rabbit hole, oh no...
55.11, 19.38 Azj-Kahet.