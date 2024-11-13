This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Guest Relations Day 12 Progress, Part 2: Late Celebration Crate Found (Solution Spoilers)
Posted
11 minutes ago
Neryssa
Looks like we've had a late solve to Guest Relations today, with a new Celebration Crate being added to the game!
Communities such as the
WoW Secret Finding Discord
are already scouring all over Azeroth to find any other clues that might be for the event, you can join the hunt right now and be part of the discovery process!
Completing each Celebration Crate for
No Crate Left Behind
grants 5
Bronze Celebration Token
.
Looking to catch up on the Guest Relations secret hunt? Then check our guide!
The WoW 20th Anniversary Guest Relations Secrets Event Guide
Celebration Crate #8: Feralas
The call board next to Alyx will have a new note, the
Mildewed Ransom Note
reads:
Take a trek from molten peak to where rain retreats.
Then from where the groves whisper to a hold of timber.
Now embarking on an old feather moon retrace your steps to find your stolen goods.
This Celebration Crate actually has two steps to it. The first step is at the "molten peak", also known as Thunder Peak Ashenvale. At the tippy top of the mountain behind
Lord Magmathar
, you will find a blue potion. Looting it will give you a 30 minute buff,
Potion of Truth
.
/way #63 47.9 38.4 Potion of Truth
With this 30 minute buff, you will need to go to Feralas.
Make sure you're manually flying to Feralas, as changing continents, taking portals or using your Hearthstone will remove your
Potion of Truth
buff!
. You will find the
Mildewed Celebration Crate
on the corridors leading to the main area of Dire Maul. You can only see this crate with the
Potion of Truth
buff.
/way #69 60.42 35.40 Feralas Crate
1
Comment by
Tornado20
on 2024-11-13T19:58:32-06:00
Hell yeah I love being strung along by blizzard!
1
