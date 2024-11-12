This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.7
PTR
11.0.5
Guest Relations Day 11 Progress - New Side Quest and New Celebration Crate (Solution Spoilers)
Live
Posted
51 minutes ago
by
Neryssa
The Guest Relations clues for today include a new side quest credit for
Assistant to the Assistant Guest Relations Manager
, as well as a new Celebration Crate location!
Communities such as the
WoW Secret Finding Discord
are already scouring all over Azeroth to find any other clues that might be for the event, you can join the hunt right now and be part of the discovery process!
Completing the quest
From Ashes to Wisdom
grants you 5
Bronze Celebration Token
.
Completing each Celebration Crate for
No Crate Left Behind
grants 5
Bronze Celebration Token
.
Looking to catch up on the Guest Relations secret hunt? Then check our guide!
The WoW 20th Anniversary Guest Relations Secrets Event Guide
The Case of Great Aspirations
Today's side quest starts with Alyx offering us
A Legacy of Destruction
, telling us a whelpling has recently shown up at the Pet Corner and is causing all kinds of mayhem. We go to the pet corner and meet with Voidfire, a black whelp who is planning on becoming the next Deathwing.
/way #71 61.81 49.81 Voidfire
We then go on a journey with Voidfire on the quest
From Ashes to Wisdom
, to show him exactly just how much destruction Deathwing caused. Talking with Maru hints us to go to Burning Steppes, more exactly near the Ruins of Thaurissan, to show Voidfire some volcanic destruction. Remember to use the provided
Whelpling Whistle
to call them. Voidfire here learns that although fire and destruction seem to be initially exciting, it leaves areas dark and barren.
/way #36 61.14 29.53 Step 1 - Burning Steppes
Voidfire mentions that they still want to leave a scar in the world. This leads us to the area where Deathwing literally left a scar - the Scar of the Worldbreaker area in the Badlands. Although the scar might look cool at a first glance, Voidfire learns the scar will not heal, serving as a reminder of Deathwing's wrath and the devastation he's caused.
/way #15 31.07 48.70 Step 2 - Badlands
Voidfire is then convinced that he can just get followers to do his bidding! They don't have to destroy anything, just do what he says, right? We then bring him to a land of Deathwing's followers - More precisely, the Twilight Breach area in Twilight Highlands. Voidfire learns here that even if you do have followers, they won't always do what you want, and other cults are bound to form that will follow their own rules.
/way #241 38.43 49.19 Step 3 - Twilight Highlands
With this, Voidfire gives up on the idea of followers, but he has a last idea: Water. Flooding is cool and it won't cause the destruction fire does, according to him. We then bring him to the Shimmering Expanse area of Vashj'ir, to the Ruins of Vashj'ir area, to show him the thriving elven city that has since been lost to the depths.
/way #205 39.07 67.48 Step 4 - Shimmering Expanse
With this, Voidfire finally realizes that destruction is not a good idea after all, and he might have a better shot at becoming like Nozdormu. With this, we complete
From Ashes to Wisdom
, and earn credit for "The Case of Great Aspirations" for the achievement
Assistant to the Assistant Guest Relations Manager
.
Celebration Crate #7 - Hyjal
The call board next to Alyx has a new ransom note! The
Burnt Ransom Note
reads:
Where ancient trees stand proud and tall,
You'll be careful not to fall.
To save small friends from an imminent demise,
The method you use may be a surprise.
This is a pretty easy crate for anyone familiar with Cataclysm content! In Hyjal (where an ancient tree stands), there is a daily quest for the Avengers of Hyjal, where you save bear cubs by climbing trees and tossing them to a trampoline (which is really a surprising method). The celebration crate can be found just under the trampoline used for that daily quest.
/way #198 13.6, 33.5 Hyjal Crate
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 3 Comments
Hide 3 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Nerdelbaum
on 2024-11-12T11:26:54-06:00
This is a pretty easy crate for anyone familiar with Cataclysm content!
Oh shut up, I'm proud of figuring it out myself -.-
The Vash'jir step for the quest on the other hand I'd have never thought of without the hint. I flew over Wetlands, Loch Modan, Booty Bay and Thousand Needles before I gave up and asked for help.
If your whelpling bugs and doesn't trigger a quest step, resummon it with the whistle and it should work.
Comment by
Darkwowf
on 2024-11-12T11:45:33-06:00
The Vash'jir step for the quest on the other hand I'd have never thought of without the hint. I flew over Wetlands, Loch Modan, Booty Bay and Thousand Needles before I gave up and asked for help.
It being Vash'jir instead of Thousand Needles makes no sense to me, isn't the quest about Voidfire wanting to be like Deathwing so we show the things he did..
The Scar makes sense because he did that
Burning Steppes isn't really Deathwing - its Nefarians thing
Twilight Highlands makes sense because its undersiege by the Twilight Hammer
Vashj'ir is the biggest outlier because that's from the sundering breaking the world apart - You could give it some wiggle room if you said 'Ahh its the Naga, which are apart of the Old Gods faction which Deathwing helps
Comment by
Shianzu
on 2024-11-12T12:00:15-06:00
This is a pretty easy crate for anyone familiar with Cataclysm content!
Oh shut up, I'm proud of figuring it out myself -.-
The Vash'jir step for the quest on the other hand I'd have never thought of without the hint. I flew over Wetlands, Loch Modan, Booty Bay and Thousand Needles before I gave up and asked for help.
If your whelpling bugs and doesn't trigger a quest step, resummon it with the whistle and it should work.
Glad I was not alone with that!
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News