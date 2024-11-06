Guest Relations Day 7 Progress - Start of Chapter 2 Questline (Solution Spoilers)

For Alliance players:
Yennu will send you to a cat named Kenshi
, who lives in Catty Cathy's House in the Upton Borough of Boralus. Kenshi will ask you to find his Ball of Yarn (and will cough balls of fur to guide you), which will be by a fenced tree next to the hedge maze area in Proudmoore Keep. Return the Ball of Yawn to Kenshi.
/way #1161 53.97 72.76 Kenshi
/way #1161 42.03 75.05 Ball of Yarn
For Horde players:
Yennu will send you to a squirrel named Nuts
, who lives in the Hall of Beasts area of Dazar'alor. Nuts will ask you to find his Plush Toy (and also cough balls of fur to guide you), which will be by a tree overlooking a waterfall in the Sliver area. Return the Plush Toy to Nuts.
/way #1165 56.24 31.68 Nuts
/way #1165 56.22 21.02 Plush Toy