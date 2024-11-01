This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Guest Relations Secret Event Day 4 Progress - Main Storyline Chapter 1 Complete (Solution Spoilers)
Posted
49 seconds ago
by
Neryssa
Today's daily reset released a new questline for the Guest Relations Secret Event - The final quest for Chapter 1 of the achievement
I Saved the Party and All I Got Was This Lousy Hat
! We've solved the quick questline to bring in all solutions for you.
Communities such as the
WoW Secret Finding Discord
are already scouring all over Azeroth to find any other clues that might be for the event, you can join the hunt right now and be part of the discovery process!
Completing the quest
Spot the Difference
grants you 8
Bronze Celebration Token
.
Looking to catch up on the Guest Relations secret hunt? Then check our guide!
The WoW 20th Anniversary Guest Relations Secrets Event Guide
Day 4 - Spot The Difference
Day 4 starts with the quest
Warn the Detective
, in which Alyx asks you to warn Detective Jones about the shapeshifter on the loose! We do seem a bit too late though... as there are two Detectives at the entrance area of the Caverns of Time
/way #71 60.97 50.68 Detectives
Talk to either detective to pick up
Spot the Difference
, where we need to solve who is the actual shapeshifter. By talking to them, you will learn they both went around the Celebration area interrogating potential witnesses - Leeroy Jenkins, Addie Fizzlebog and Hemet Nesingwary Sr.. Talking with all three suspects reveals the following:
Both Detectives spoke with Leeroy Jenkins at his chicken stall. He got his every day chicken.
One of them talked with Addie Fizzlebog, the gnome hunter near the Mount Mania stage. Addie said Jones would mostly talk about himself and not let her get a word in.
Another one talked with Hemet Nesingwary Sr., who is sitting by a stall autographing books. He was very reasonable when asking about suspects of crimes.
/way #71 63.38 52.30 Leeroy Jenkins
/way #71 63.45 51.67 Addie Fizzlebog
/way #71 62.47 51.94 Hemet Nesingwary Sr.
After talking to our three witnesses, we determine which one is the real Detective Jones from our interactions with him in Day 1 (and how much he likes himself), and reveal the shapeshifter... a satyr! You can use your
Idol of Ohn'ahra
to follow his steps. The satyr, Y'lliya Xennin, is located to the southeast of the Bootlegger Outpost flight path.
/way #71 59.94 62.47 Y'lliya Xennin
Defeating Y'lliya and returning to Alyx solves the first mystery of Guest Relations, earning you Chapter 1 credit for
I Saved the Party and All I Got Was This Lousy Hat
!
