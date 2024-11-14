Guest Relations Day 13 Progress - End of Chapter 3 and Celebration Crate #9 (Solution Spoilers)

Don't bother with the AH. People are just going to jack up the prices. If you want to do the quest now, instead of just coming back to it in a few weeks, go hunt the ingredients yourself. Otherwise pay out the ass in gold thanks to some greedy opportunists. These quests are not worth paying thousands of gold for.
So the majority of the players with Bloodsail Admiral can’t even start this quest and now there’s this insane shopping list to contend with, this is more than a bit much Bliz
Pay the AH prices if they're available, it's better than fishing for an hour.