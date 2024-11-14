Guest Relations Day 13 Progress - End of Chapter 3 and Celebration Crate #9 (Solution Spoilers)

Chapter 3 Day 2: Pirate Gastronomy

* Equal parts Rogue's Thistle and Banana Rum Berries (2 of each).

* Half as many Fire Breathing Chili Sacs as Rogue's Thistle (1 of these).

* As much Koatini's Oil as Banana Rum Berries (2 of these).

* As many Deadwind Catfish as Nettles and and Crawdaddies altogether (5 of these).

* Twice as much Giant Growth Fish as the two Nettles (4 of these).

* Equal parts Sholazar Nettles and Oil (2 of these).

* Three Highland Crawdaddies (3 of these).

In the farthest north, start yer thinkin' at the foot of the Lone Watcher. Then follow twelve as the sun sets, and eight over his left shoulder.

Celebration Crate #9 - Nagrand (Outland)

Across the plains where orcs would wander,

A peculiar sight will make you ponder.

A crystal mound has made its home,

Where ancient spirits forever roam.