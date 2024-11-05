This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.7
PTR
11.0.5
Guest Relations Day 6 Progress - New Side Story and Celebration Crate (Solution Spoilers)
Live
Posted
9 minutes ago
by
Neryssa
Another day, another side story and crate for Guest Relations! We've solved the quick questline and crate location to bring in all solutions for you.
Communities such as the
WoW Secret Finding Discord
are already scouring all over Azeroth to find any other clues that might be for the event, you can join the hunt right now and be part of the discovery process!
Completing the quest
Restoring A Grand Tale
grants you 5
Bronze Celebration Token
.
Finding a Celebration Crate also grants you 5
Bronze Celebration Token
.
Looking to catch up on the Guest Relations secret hunt? Then check our guide!
The WoW 20th Anniversary Guest Relations Secrets Event Guide
The Case of a Good Book
Talk to Alyx to start the quest
Torn Dreams
, which mentions that
Raenie Fizzlebog
has had their copy of Green Hills of Stranglethorn shredded away by a dust devil! She then gives you the quest
Restoring A Grand Tale
, which requests you to find the missing pages to her book.
There are two solutions to this puzzle. First one is the lazy way out: You can purchase a pristine copy of Green Hills of Stranglethorn from
Cravitz Lorent
, hidden under the Fashion Frenzy stage.
You will miss some details for today's crate if you do it this way, but we have the crate solution as well!
/way #71 63.6 48.7 Cravitz Lorent
The second solution is actually going after the book pages in the event. Talking to Maru via
Spiritual Incense
will tell you that you can use your
Idol of Ohn'ahra
to track down a few pages, and enemies will drop a few others!
Page 6 and Page 11 can drop from either of the Anniversary World Bosses. They can drop multiples.
Page 16 can be found by the bowl next to the doghouse in the Pet Corner area.
Page 18 can be found between 3 rocks to the right of the Hearthstone board behind the Story Time stage.
Page 21 can be found next to the outhouse behind the Fashion Frenzy stage.
Page 25 and Page 27 drop from the
Sand Devil
s located inside the Caverns of Time. They can drop multiples.
/way #71 61.87 49.81 Page 16
/way #71 64.52 51.81 Page 18
/way #71 63.53 47.78 Page 21
Once you assemble the complete Green Hills of Stranglethorn (be it by hunting the pages or buying a pristine copy), turn the quest in to Raenie Fizzlebog to earn credit for "The Case of a Good Book" for the achievement
Assistant to the Assistant Guest Relations Manager
.
You may also end up locating other notes by using your Idol in this fashion. These are flavor items, but the two torn notes gives us clues for today's crate!
A list of Mount Competition mounts can be found to the right of
Farmer Yoon
on one of the fences next to the Mount Mania stage.
An eviction request against Leeroy Jenkins an be found on the ground next to a couple of boxes behind
Leeroy Jenkins
's chicken stall.
Part of a Torn Note can be found under
Fiona
's caravan next to the Celebration entrance area.
A second part of a Torn Note can be found behind boxes to the right of
Madam Gosu
, on the Black Market AH area under the Fashion Frenzy stage.
/way #71 61.34 50.93 Torn Note 1
/way #71 63.38 49.54 Torn Note 2
/way #71 63.34 52.47 Crumpled Letter
/way #71 63.17 52.00 Mount Competition Items
Celebration Crate #5 - Howling Fjord
Reading the two Torn Notes you find during the Good Book questline gives us clues for another celebration crate.
You do NOT need to collect the Torn Notes for this crate - You can simply go to the end location and loot the crate without needing to do anything.
Good places to stash the supplies:
* Conquest Hold. Head 10 paces south from the south gate, then 57 paces east to a big tree stump.
* Maybe to make it a bit harder... I can put the key here and the supplies...
---
* No keys! It's too much work.
* I just headed another 34 paces east and 22 south and hid it within some rocks near a cave mouth.
* Wolves present for extra danger!
* Not sure what kind of ransom clue to do though... I'll save it to last.
The coordinates in the clue above are used with your
Tricked-Out Thinking Cap
. You can either follow them, or head to the final location - A cavern full of wolves on the border of Grizzly Hills and Howling Fjord. The crate will be sitting outside of the cavern, to the right of the entrance.
/way #116 21.61 67.71 Conquest Hold Gate
/way #116 32.67 69.82 Tree Stump - Reset Cap Here
/way #117 29.40 6.36 Battered Celebration Crate
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News