Guest Relations Day 6 Progress - New Side Story and Celebration Crate (Solution Spoilers)

The Case of a Good Book

Page 6 and Page 11 can drop from either of the Anniversary World Bosses. They can drop multiples.

Page 16 can be found by the bowl next to the doghouse in the Pet Corner area.

Page 18 can be found between 3 rocks to the right of the Hearthstone board behind the Story Time stage.

Page 21 can be found next to the outhouse behind the Fashion Frenzy stage.

Page 25 and Page 27 drop from the Sand Devils located inside the Caverns of Time. They can drop multiples.

A list of Mount Competition mounts can be found to the right of Farmer Yoon on one of the fences next to the Mount Mania stage.

An eviction request against Leeroy Jenkins an be found on the ground next to a couple of boxes behind Leeroy Jenkins's chicken stall.

Part of a Torn Note can be found under Fiona's caravan next to the Celebration entrance area.

A second part of a Torn Note can be found behind boxes to the right of Madam Gosu, on the Black Market AH area under the Fashion Frenzy stage.

Celebration Crate #5 - Howling Fjord

Good places to stash the supplies:

* Conquest Hold. Head 10 paces south from the south gate, then 57 paces east to a big tree stump.

* Maybe to make it a bit harder... I can put the key here and the supplies...

---

* No keys! It's too much work.

* I just headed another 34 paces east and 22 south and hid it within some rocks near a cave mouth.

* Wolves present for extra danger!

* Not sure what kind of ransom clue to do though... I'll save it to last.