Guest Relations Secret Event Day 2 Progress - New Small Questline Added (Solution Spoilers)

The "Great" Detective grants you 5 Completing the questgrants you 5 Bronze Celebration Token

Day 2 Questline - A Solid Disappearance

Detective Jones - 63.9 51.7 - Sitting on one of the benches of the Story Time stage

Team Solid - 63.8 51.1 - To the left of the Story Time stage.

Abandoned Chair - 65.9 59.5

Wavestrider Beach - 65.9 40.4 - Talk to every single NPC and use your toys