Guest Relations Secret Event Day 2 Progress - New Small Questline Added (Solution Spoilers)
10 minutes ago
Neryssa
Today's daily reset released a new questline for the Guest Relations Secret Event! We've solved the quick questline to bring in all solutions for you.
Communities such as the
WoW Secret Finding Discord
are already scouring all over Azeroth to find any other clues that might be for the event, you can join the hunt right now and be part of the discovery process!
Completing the quest
The "Great" Detective
grants you 5
Bronze Celebration Token
.
Looking to catch up on Guest Relations? Then check our guide!
The WoW 20th Anniversary Guest Relations Secrets Event Guide
Day 2 Questline - A Solid Disappearance
Day 2 of Guest Relations starts with
The Great Detective
- This quest asks you to speak with the famous detective Athelton Jones, who's seated down in the Story Time stage. He gives you the quest
The "Great" Detective
, where he says he has already solved the case of a disappearing fellow named Herrkrop, but we aren't convinced.
We go talk to our friend Maru for clues, who says to use your
Idol of Ohn'ahra
to find witnesses.
The Idol will guide us to members of Team Solid, a team near the Story Time stage. Talking with them eventually reveals that Herrkrop is a member of their team, but he left the event to do business somewhere else. He's somewhere in a beach south of the Caverns of Time.
This is a bit buggy - You can leave this portion once you have 48% progress into the quest. Talk with all 3 Team Solid members until you've exhausted their dialogue options
.
Then, find his abandoned chair by a beach south of the Caverns of Time. In the chair, he'll have a message saying sun's better "on the other side", so instead, we must move north of the Caverns of Time, by Wavestrider Beach.
Going to the area mentioned in the chair, you'll find a meeting of NPCs, including none other than the fishing legend Nat Pagle! In the area, you will find plenty of suspicious NPCs like the undead Scrapes and a human named Julia Hennings, as well as piles of sand to uncover with your
Torch of Pyrreth
, which will eventually lead... the corpse of Herrkrop, the disappeared member of Team Solid.
Talk to all NPCs, use your torch to uncover clues, and at the end talk to Jones to accuse someone of murdering Herrkrop.
You need to be at 96% on the quest progress to be able to talk to Jones and accuse someone of murder
.
Check this toggler for coordinates on all steps of this quest!
/way #71 63.9 51.7 Detective Jones
/way #71 63.8 51.1 Team Solid
/way #71 65.9 59.5 Abandoned Chair
/way #71 65.9 40.4 Wavestrider Beach NPCs
Detective Jones - 63.9 51.7 - Sitting on one of the benches of the Story Time stage
Team Solid - 63.8 51.1 - To the left of the Story Time stage.
Abandoned Chair - 65.9 59.5
Wavestrider Beach - 65.9 40.4 - Talk to every single NPC and use your toys
With a culprit accused, the story ends here, as the accused person will take on a boat and sail for the seas! Jones is happy to call this a cold case, but this is getting suspicious. We return to Alyx in the Caverns of Time,
who asks us to return tomorrow for more
.
