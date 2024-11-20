Guest Relations Day 17 Progress - Start of Chapter 4 of the Main Storyline (Solution Spoilers)

Chapter 4 Day 1: Buried Tweasure

ANCIENT TREASURE NOTE

In shifting dunes and ancient stone, find the gateway to forgotten halls where time and titanic secrets meet.

ANCIENT TREASURE NOTE

You've found your way to an ancient site, your next location is a lot more bright.

But first, look nearby and search for clues, then start at the chest with the cap that you use.

The sails have the number 70 drawn on them. The sails seem to be angled east.

The sword is positioned at an exact 132 degree angle from the wall. You can tell because a measuring compass is resting next to the sword at exactly 132 degrees.

ANCIENT TREASURE NOTE

Beyond the brutes and spooky bones, there's a place that trolls call home.

Look outside with flames in hand to find the treasure you demand.

ANCIENT TREASURE NOTE

Many goods await you here. From fireworks to fashion, it's all quite near.

Find the mysterious traveler at a place where visitors gather.