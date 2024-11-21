Guest Relations Day 18 Progress: End of Chapter 4, Celebration Crate #11 (Solution Spoilers)

I'm glad this is over.
A little disappointed in the (albeit minor) spoiler in the thumbnail. Would've been a cute moment to see her new title for the first time ingame after finishing things myself, instead I'd already seen it just checking wowhead for hotfixes xDOh well.
How to get Maldraxxus? there is no flight npc in Oribos and portal from Tanaris is gone
Awwww, the surprise at the end was the best. I love this patch.
The locations for those NPCs are incorrect. I can't find half of them and Reshad is standing at the story stage, not fashion stage... Who came up with those coordinates?
You need top talk to the Detective at the northern beach before the last quest will complete, of course no where in the quest text or this guide tells you that so people are flying all over in and out of the area thinking its just a discover quest...
all the crates my main huntress engineering wormholes could finally show some timesavings.
Loved this, ty! Having these guides was super helpful for me, really appreciate.