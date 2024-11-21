Guest Relations Day 18 Progress: End of Chapter 4, Celebration Crate #11 (Solution Spoilers)

Chapter 4 Day 2: A Surprising Investigation

by the Pet Corner; Jepetto Joybuzz by the barrels next to the seats in the Story Time stage.

Celebration Crate #11: Maldraxxus (Ghostly)

In the heart of this land, where warlords tread

Seek the seat where destinies are read

Above the halls, where banners wave

Sits the treasure that you crave.