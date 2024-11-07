Warlords of Draenor Timewalking Vendor Refresh - Upcoming Transmog Items

all mid
Oooo. We need a purple version of that weapon
They’re really going to have me farming timewalking for the next 5 years
Proper Draenei flavor? For MY leather-wearers?
no upated mounts, meh
The Mists of Pandaria timewalking vendor should add the original recolored helm and shoulders from each CM set from the Legion class hall sets before they were changed to look bad, that'd be neat, slim chance though.
Still looks like an absolute fire dump.
Please papa Blizz, gimme a recolor of Blackhands mace, or multiple
they never realized that cloth set is supposed to be a robe. It's a robe on npcs, but every obtainable version isn't.
Hope during BFA time walking, they will sell Aspirant elite pvp sets for season 2!It was it files but never made it to the game.
The cloth set is a re-color of the Legion invasions set, a little odd they're associating with WoD. I believe the other sets are re-colors of WoD sets.