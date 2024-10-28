Guest Relations Secret Event Day 1 Progress - Tutorial Questline and 2 Crates Found (Solution Spoilers)

Guest Relations Tutorial Questline

Celebration Crate #1 - Zuldazar

The location of one of your precious supply crates will require you to take a Dive. Its location is on the tip of my friend Gerald's tongue. However, a nearby turtle Bars your way, and only if you dig into your pocket will you be able to obtain what makes Gerald happy enough to open up.

/way #862 54.2 54.2 Zuldazar Dive Bar

Zuldazar Dive Bar

Celebration Crate #2 - Desolace

/way #66 54.0 58.1 Desolace Crate