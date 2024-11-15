Guest Relations Day 14 Progress - New Side Quest (Solution Spoilers)

Just a tip, do it in order from 1 to 4, or you wont see it :)
Years passed and they still didn't fix the Phasing issue in that area. Remember the cave with the rare? The moment you step inside (Horde with garrison) it'd vanish, you could try range pull it, and kill it outside or whatever. Dunno if with the Shipyard phasing got worse too.Also, Steady Flight is a must when in the 'area' of the clues, since some stuff tend to be on edge of cliffs, or hard spots to land properly with Skyriding, which should only be used if you'll cross long distances, like with this one, when leaving Spires of Arak for Talador, then Steady Flight with the Coord Hat on to trace those steps into Nagrand, then Skyriding towards FrostFire Ridge.Yeah, it should be mandatory to macro/keybind the Steady Flight/Skyriding swap. Me here I managed to make it as conditional in the same macro I use for mounting.Also:
Blizzard, not even a week ago:
/way #525 42.07 67.49 Normal FeatherThis isn't in its place, maybe because of the Shipyard garrison? (horde character)edit: nvm, read the article
Phasing issues?Quelle surprise.
They need to slow down, every day one relation quest and we are done too quick. But im enjoying it, we should have that more often and not only every 20 years such new quest chapters, we paid enough the last 20 years.
Flying away and then crashing my character directly at the rock worked great for the normal feather.
I did it on a completed shipyard toon by flying in really fast and spam clicking it. It kept me in the proper phase until it was looted. Line yourself up and dash forward.
Never at Blizzard HQ: "Are you sure that final feather is safe for all Horde players there? There's a ton of phasing going on around the garrison area.""You're right. Let me place it a few yards further away, just to make sure."