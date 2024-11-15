Guest Relations Day 14 Progress - New Side Quest (Solution Spoilers)

The Case of a Feathered Friend

"The feather has been decorated with ancient Arakkoa beading. It appears to have fallen from a great height as some of the beads have shattered."

"The feather looks battle-worn, burnt, torn in areas, and a strange green liquid is dripping off the end of it."

"The feather appears to have been purposefully plucked and altered to be missing 48 barbs on the left and has a remaining 93 barbs on the right."

"The feather is frozen and has a strange combination of scents: volcanic ash, saltwater, and engine oil."