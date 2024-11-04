Guest Relations Secret Event Day 5 Progress - First Side Questline Unveiled (Solution Spoilers)

Two of Air is wrong! It's more in front of Lillian Voss than near those other two.
For the Two of Air, I would've written "In front of Lillian Voss" since it is NOT next to Stellagossa and Arcanist Valtrois.
So what's the deal with Alyx and her Harder Challenges?And this action cannot be undone?
/way 63.19, 49.33 For Two of Air.
Can't find the three of frost anywhere at the stairs... got the restEdit: It's ON the stairs, not by the stairs.. holy crap
Alyx doesn't provide me with the quest. I was able to gather all 10 cards but I got no other interaction with Alyx
Three of Frost, its the 7th or 8th step going down on the right .
Three of Frost is 7 steps down form the top of the stair
10 inventory slots wasted just to carry the cards around. Great design, blizz!
I picked up all the cards, spoke with Alyx and she did not give me any dialogue options, just states the event is like herding cats. I went and spoke to Alphonse and he just says he is going to open a business and to come back later when he is open. This appears to be bad information or buggy.Edit: I have dropped all the cards, only picked up the one by Alyx and tried again. No new dialog option. I went over to Alphonse and still not quest option.I reloaded UI, logged out and back in, exited the game and re entered and even tried on another alt. I cannot get the dialog options from Alyx or Alphonse.
I wish the guy gave us more clues so I didn't have to use lol..
So, what Epic-Level Mount does this give?
Thanks for the Two of Air near Lillian Voss - was much easier to find. And for Three of Frost, it's on the large set of stairs leading down from the main "centre" area into the Story Area. It sort of blends into the stairs.If you stand at the top looking "down" into the story area,...and walk down slightly you should see it :)
/way #71 63.58 51.00 Three of Frost -is actually on a wooden plank stair case, built down the hill in-between the story time stage and mount mania area. 7 Boards down from the top.