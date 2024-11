Chapter 3 Day 1: Pirate Foods and Superstitions

This locks up this quest and makes it currently impossible to complete if you're Hostile with Booty Bay.

In addition to this, players can kill Kelsey Yance. If he's not alive on your shard, he takes 3-5 minutes to respawn. NOTE: As of the time of this post, Kelsey Yance is part of the Booty Bay faction and thus, impossible to interact with for people who are hostile with Booty Bay.In addition to this, players can kill Kelsey Yance. If he's not alive on your shard, he takes 3-5 minutes to respawn.

Boonful Banquet

-------------

Fer me crew, t' bring 'em good luck on thar voyage!

* Mirror pieces shadow leaf again and again daffy juice berries.

* Halvers like divers blaze gasping ice pods like shadow leaf.

* Like slew Koatini's grease like daffy juice berries.

* Like divers ghost breath mouser brine like roils again and again jaypops full.

* Doubly like slew bumper flower brinestock like the twin rolls.

* Mirror pieces sholazar roils again and again grease.

* Trio of hummock jaypops.