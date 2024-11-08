Guest Relations Day 9 Progress - New Side Quest And The Return of a Friend (Solution Spoilers)

This Quest made me feel so bad. Lets revive a guys dead pet and give it to someone else. Only to get the pet back. While his previous owner stood there is dismay. Now to be stored in our Bottomless Pit of a Pet Bag. Lol.
If you slowly approach Gizmo you can nab him easily enough. I stutter stepped to him, but I bet RP walk would do it much easier.
when i speak to Sully McLeary after i speak with Breanni all he said it something like ''Now this is a party!, how are ye?'' and dont give me any % on the progress bar. Am i doing something wrong or is it bugged for me?Edit: oh nvm i forgot to speak with Riko and Kiryn....
anyone else having the "you have no target" popup spam constantly while in jade forest, i think its not allowing me to interact with the grave with the torch stopping me from progressing. tried relogging, leaving and coming back etc
Sully didn't deserve this...
This quest is a good example of the quality drop-off in modern WoW. One person running around griefs the entire zone from picking up the raccoon. Blizzard devs really are the most incompetent in the business.
Yaay! We get to visit a Pet Sematary.I'm sure this will all work out well.
Justice for Socks!
Someone said if you activated warmode, you could easily catch Gizmo. Definitely do this. Worked on my first try after I did that.
Whoever designed this quest is a sadist.a 2.4 second cast one gizmo, and if another player gets close by he runs away breaking your cast. Amazing design, as more and more players show up it gets harder and harder to do.
Honestly I'm mostly sad seeing Riko again.Not only does it seem like his tribe never gave him his name name. (Earning him the name Riko Riko, as Hozen naming convention goes)But given Hozen lifespans, he must be comparable to 85 now. Dude could fall over from old age yesterday, assuming Blizzard didn't forget their own lore on Hozen aging.At least he seems to have spent his life on the side of the woman he loves.
Sully don't give any options after speaking with Breanni. Relogged and restarded the quest multiple time and it didn't work
until its hotfixed do this with warmode on way less people around and super easy to snag
done thx ;)
As with any secret, sometimes it's better to wait a few hours or even a few days to let others get out of the way. Otherwise, be prepared to deal with trolls. If it's like any previous secrets, unlikely the event is going away. The NPCs might either remain in Caverns of Time and move into the cavern itself or move to Isle of Dorn after the event. Worst case, it'll be back next year. You have until January at the worst to get it done. The quests aren't limited to a single day. Only part you might be antsy about completing sooner rather than later may be if there's a group section like there was with the DF secret. I came back to the game after everyone stopped doing the secrets and never got to finish that part.As for Gizmo, I've kept the racoon trinket on nearly every toon I've ever done the Sully quest chain on since MoP. Never used the trinket, but kept it for the racoon. I tend to keep sentimental items like that. Nice to see he's now a pet.
I am being completely serious when I say the developer who designed this quest should never be allowed to design things for WOW or any game ever again. Reduce them to a position with little say or power on gameplay. For so many reasons .