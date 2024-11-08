Guest Relations Day 9 Progress - New Side Quest And The Return of a Friend (Solution Spoilers)

The Loud and Smelly Case

Kiryn says: It's adorable!

Sully: Gizmo? Is that you?

Sully: Gizmo? I've missed ye so much!

Sully: Eauchh! What in all the forges is that stench?

Riko: He's jeekin' dead, you tik-nooker!

Riko: Here stinky fur-friend, come to Riko.

From: Riko

Subject: Fur-having STINKS



Kiryn likes bandit friend, but Riko thinks he smells like ikkin' dook.

Maybe you borrow furry-friend on your adventures sometimes. Get smell away from Riko. Bring him back before Kiryn notices or wikket will get grooked in the dooker.

In life, Gizmo never hurt a soul. Having been brutally murdered, he now considers violence.