Covenant Ability Customization - Glyphs Added to Change Visuals in Patch 10.2.6

Can they give me back my original spell school too? Sticking Affy Locks back on 1 spell school was completely uncalled for.
Fodder to the flame is no longer n the talent tree
Good addition, we all love optional aesthetics in this household
Wait, how are there Divine Toll / Blessing of Summer glyphs when there were never changes to their appearance in the first place?
I wish I could get the Warcraft 3/Vanilla golden chain heal back as a glyph and the glyph that removed the god awful ascendance model.
5k gold everytime you wanna change it back... How hard is it to make it cost anima, or make it an option in the barber shop?
Glyph for defile would be greatly appreciated by many other too not than just dks.
Did Limb even change animation? LMAO
Now do this with regular spells like Shadowform and Windfury Weapon please!
Wow, so they've had the ability to add Glyphs this quickly this whole time, and yet they've completely ignored the system for years?We have visually awful abilities like Frostbolt/Ice Block/Lava Burst/Lightning Bolt/etc. that look like they're from vanilla, while NPCs are using the same spells but visually superior all expansion, and yet they never once thought to give us the ability to use them.Way to go Blizzard! Just when people thought you completely abandoned the Glyph system entirely because you couldn't come up with brand new ideas for spells, it turns out you just didn't care/were too lazy to implement it in any way other than Mage table/Water Elementals for three expansions.Standard Blizzard.
LOL the wowhead people didn’t learn from the first time they displayed the new mindgames animation TWICE instead of showing the old red one vs the new purple one.This website has no editors, does no proofreading, and is completely careless. They don’t give a flying F—- if they peddle misinformation and have a site riddled with inaccuracies and speculation. All that matters anymore is farming clicks. Someone needs to start an alternative and give wowhead some healthy competition so that they either start caring about standards, or get replaced by a better alternative.
This is lovely, but when can we expect to see spell animations updated for abilities that are still using the same animations from vanilla? Frost mage is woefully behind visually to Fire and Arcane. 2d Frost Barrier while there's an updated one for NPCs in the Ruby Life Pools, Frozen Orb looks painfully bad, portals still using the vanilla skin even tho there's been an updated portal animation in game since Nazjatar.Shadow Priests still using a 2D barrier, I'm sure there are more but I don't play every class so I can't speak for them.
Maybe taking new videos of the glyphed and unglyphed versions would have been better.As the new glyphed versions don't necessairly look like before 10.2.5.From what I have seen the Death Chakram are glyphed the updated Chakrams just covered in a dense Necrolord effect.Also the Glyph of Adaptive Swarm seems bugged.It will change to the old Necrolord visual EXCEPT when the swarm jumps back to the player,then it has still the new animation.
Tell me why this was not added as something us with the Inscription profession can't make?
I hafta admit I am glad they did this. Most of changes were not a big deal and I didn't really notice. I actually like the new monk one. But the Adaptive Swarm change on my resto druid kept messing me up. It looks too much like the color used for poison.
very disappointing, this is not what we had in mind when we said we wanted new glyphs, shadowlands should stay in the PAST, where it rightfully belongs