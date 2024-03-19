New Dragonflight Expansion Meta Achievement - A World Awoken - Taivan Mount

Woah! That's cool!The "Oh My God, They Were Clutchmates" achievement has my sides in orbit
yikes.. is that really it..?
Yes! go nicely on my Hunter :D
I have been waiting all expansion for one of these good boys to be a mount and now we get the GOODEST boy? Hell yes!
add the black and white ones too
I NEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEED IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIITTT
What a horrible looking mount for such a horrible achievement. I guess I should be glad that an achievement like that isn't tied to something I care about. I can keep avoiding doing all those boring things.
I think I just need to finish the Cobalt Assembly and one achievement in the Forbidden Reach and I have this done. WOO
As awful as i expected. I had really hoped the reach achievements would have been excluded or heavily nerfed. I've put over 100 hours in JUST a SINGLE reach achievement and it's only half done. Scroll Hunter is just awful
Glad there's another achievement like this but a mount that can't fly will get less use than the Veilstrider title.
Remove "Tetrachromancer" from the requirements that's another silly/annoying RNG factor like Abomination Stitching. Also things like "Taking from Nature" which are on a rotational basis and limited by factors such as Fyrakk Assaults being in the area.
Oh, mounts for each of the faction metas too? :) Nice!EDIT: And yummy Black Scales for Netherwing \o
Finally the bestest boy
I think that I have it all ! Great
is this the only "new" open world content they promised? it's basically achievements for all the open world content that already was available + a mount when complete it?
Wow. For most of us that achievement is many many many extra months of grinding renown.