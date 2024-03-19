Dinar Datamined in Season 4 - Suggests Total Cap of One

Game Director Ion Hazzikostas

Replying to the top comment so this hopefully gets seen - there's a misunderstanding/misinterpretation here. Not sure if I misunderstood the question or the summary was inaccurate, but either way:



There will absolutely be a Dinar-type system in Dragonflight S4. We don't think it was too generous in SL - it worked great. I was commenting on what I thought was a question about introducing that system more broadly across all seasons/raids, and in that context, while we do want to keep exploring fallback mechanisms for mitigating bad RNG, that shouldn't invert things to the point where a vendor becomes the default/expected way of getting your BiS PvE items every season.



Apologies for any confusion here.