Season of Discovery Phase 2 DPS Rankings - Gnomeregan Week 6
Classic
Posted
50 minutes ago
by
Anshlun
Today, we are looking at the DPS rankings during the week of March 12th for Phase 2 of Season of Discovery in Gnomeregan. For this analysis, we will use data provided by
Warcraft Logs Gnomeregan statistics
.
Warcraft Logs' Gnomeregan Statistics
Disclaimers and Source
The data for this article was taken from the
Gnomeregan Statistics Page on Warcraft Logs
. We will be looking at data for the 95th percentile, plus showing the overall results to paint a better picture.
The idea of this article is to give a perspective of the current state of class balance for Season of Discovery, meaning this is an
incomplete picture of Phase 2 balance
.
We say perspective, as there are inherent biases in looking at the data this way.
Specs considered underpowered are generally played less and tend to appear weaker than they are.
This happens as many performance-oriented players tend to play the strongest spec or class, increasing the gap between top and bottom specs even further.
Position of specs for the 95th percentile might be skewed by alternative strategies and parse funneling. We're including the chart showing all percentiles' results to paint a better picture for all specs.
DPS Rankings in Phase 2 - Gnomeregan Week of March 12th
95th Percentile Statistics
Overall Damage
Damage to Bosses
Overall Statistics
Overall Damage
Damage to Bosses
Class Guides for Phase 2
For more information on Phase 2 of Season of Discovery specs, check out our Class Guides!
Balance DPS
Feral DPS
Druid Healer
Druid Tank
Hunter DPS
Mage DPS
Mage Healer
Paladin DPS
Paladin Healer
Paladin Tank
Priest DPS
Priest Healer
Rogue DPS
Rogue Tank
Elemental DPS
Enhancement DPS
Shaman Healer
Shaman Tank
Warlock DPS
Warlock Tank
Warrior DPS
Warrior Tank
