Dragonflight Season 4 Keystone Master Mount - Infinite Armoredon

This one looks amazing tbh, best iteration of the four for sure.
rip
Whish we got one for every Dragonflight but I'm glad we got an infinite one.
Has it managed to grow wings yet in this age of dragonriding? No? Okay then.
Why is it the last one that’s always the best one? Anyway, W mount.
honestly it would've been really cool if it had some glowing effects. looks like a poor paint job
Finally, an infinite dragonflight variation... for the season without the infinite dragonflight dungeon.
Disappointed it's not red :(
If they are gonna make some of the otters and other "ground mounts" fly, why can't these guys? Tired of the KSM ground mounts nobody ever uses. Looks great, but it's stuck on the ground.
I mean...compared to the other dog*!@# KSM mounts, this is way better, but...still, this entire line-up is such a gigantic disappointment.
The ground mounts continue. So weird imo lol
Looks cool, ground mount as the reward still trash.
Just a big "@#$% you" from BLizzard towards M+ players all expansion long
M+ mounts keep losing sadge
Compared to the Gladiator's mount, it's ridiculous
WOW ANOTHER FUN AND EXCITING LIZARD RECOLOR.
Compared to the Gladiator's mount, it's ridiculous. Why can't we have a KSm mount at Glad's level? I'm getting tired of this game
I was hoping for a storm themed one personally but I still think this is really cool (as far as the armoredons go, anyway). It could have been a lot worse.
In an expansion where flying - specifically dragon riding - was a new feature at launch (and practically mandatory for some content), it still boggles my mind that these rewards are ground mounts...It is cool looking, I guess.