Datamined Dragonflight Raid Tuning - More Neltharion Nerfs

Surely we get some Tindral and Fyrakk nerfs soon, right?
This makes heart super ez
Oh boy who's ready for another weak aura fight!
Fyrakk nerfs when? I don't feel like wiping 100+ times on this after Tindral nightmare :-)
its going to take way more than that
No changes to Amirdrassil is very sus at this point.Unless they did and forgot to put them in the notes.
It's also very early, S4 is not for another 6 weeks, more changes will come, it's the start of the PTR cycle.
you could nerf it to the ground i still wouldnt raid this season for what? better spending my time with other stuff
HOW do they get through months of feedback telling them that breaking walls does too much damage and ignore it completely?They nerf something else entirely that will not fix the issue in any way and we STILL have to somehow deal with an extremely horrendously designed fight with no weakaura to make it possible.