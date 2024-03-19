No Raid Rotation in Season 4? - Season 4 Splash Screen

Bakar mounts finally? :D
It should just be like a lever when you enter the raid to set it to fated so we can choose which raid and whether we want it fated or normal
Hopefully no raid rotation. It'd be good to do them all as you please.
A question with no answer isn't really news.. =/
Can we prog mythic with different toons and still earn the portal, or does it all have to be on one character again?
So im going to be clearing all thre raids each week, great....
Or they all need to be up at the same time to test on PTR? lolBut also, it seems that S4 will be really short, to avoid the mistakes of SL S4: Removing some of the S3's time and also staying for way too long before next xpac release.
But that's the same text they used for Shadowlands, is it not? Or similar wording.Just means all 3 will be fated, so you have to "conquer" them during the season.
We were already told this wasn't going to be on rotation.
No raid rotation means you're screwed if your BiS trinket is in a raid your team doesn't want to do.
No rotation = 2 hours or more waiting for LFR..