Dragonflight Season 4 Awakened (Fated) Raid Rewards - Mount from Normal Difficulty

NEW Complete all three Awakened raids on Normal difficulty or higher in Dragonflight Season 4.

Reward: Mount Reward: Voyaging Wilderling

NEW Complete all three Awakened raids on Heroic difficulty or higher in Dragonflight Season 4.

Reward: Title Reward: Awakened Hero

NEW Complete all three Awakened raids on Mythic difficulty or higher in Dragonflight Season 4.

Reward: Dragonflight Raid Teleports

NEW Voyaging Wilderling

Description: These playful visitors from another realm thrive while traveling to new lands with new friends.

Source: Achievement: Awakening the Dragonflight Raids



