Dragonflight Season 4 Awakened (Fated) Raid Rewards - Mount from Normal Difficulty

Super pretty !
"The Awakened Hero" is a pretty cool title, but haha RIP anyone who wants that and isn't going to be in a raiding guild or has enough gold for three raid carries. Pug life is hard. The texture on the mount looks... rough. Is it unfinished? Because it sure looks like it.
Night Fae mount that didn't go live in Shadowlands? =)
Happy to see the raid tp's making a return! I was hoping for that. Nothing like being able to tp to endgame raids on newly made level characters :D
Ah yes, the ugliest mount in the game is back. This thing has nothing against jiglesworth senior...
Looks like another mount I won’t be working on.
looks so bad
I'm sorry I don't usually mind recolors that much but using a Shadowlands mount is disrespectful.
Burugos the highest ilvl Evoker in the world right now on wowprogress
Caterpillar? NoBakar Dog? NoSomething similar in vein to jigglesworth at all? NoMf night fae wilderling recolour for a fated mountgz on dropping the ball
It's no jellycat!
"HEY LET'S DO AN EXPANSION ABOUT DRAGON'S" meanwhile we don't get any dragons as a reward for Raids or M+ thanks really for this flying piece of furry while Gladiator's become really crazy and nice designed Dragon's
i mean the color scheme is cool but honestly this should've replaced one of the other 4 incredibly boring night fae mounts and something cooler than just another reskin for this season. Jigglesworth was it's own very unique mount and this is just... who cares
Why the hell are the teleports for mythic only? Couldnt that be for Heroic? And thats not me being salty cause i cant raid 3 CEs in one shorter season but because you lock 99,9% of all players out of this reward. At least with hero way more people could get it. I would also be fine with it as a normal reward. But mythic! Dont know why they did that.
Again 0 creativity Blizzard. GG really ugly and bad mount....
I cant see any differences with the model, looks like a recolour to me unless im missing something.
The least popular covenant mount is back. Time to shove it down your throat, since you didn't work on it in Shadowlands!
A new version of the model?. Its the same model. Why are you seeing it differently?
Why use this model for a Dragonflight reward?Colour scheme could have been nice on something a bit more Dragonflight themed...