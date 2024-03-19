Nas'zuro and Fyr'alath Legendaries Returning in Season 4 - Upgrade Items Datamined

Burugos will be crying to get his upgrades first!
Thank God. Been curious about this for ages.
A rare W for the WoW devs
Huge, we were looking forward for this type of solution to the grind
Cool beans... multiple legendaries means we already have an idea of how the meta is going to gravitate.
Am I going to grind 15 weeks for this upgrade now?
"increasing its item level to 502 and allowing it to be upgraded further" implies you will need multiple of the item to get it to max ilvl. L
cool, please reverse the change on the bow too. lets see who is the real leg weapon
The axe still is to hard to obtain, please make it buyable blizzard.
A triumphant roar echoes from atop the Seat of the Aspects as Nasz’uro, the Unbound Legacy is upgraded.
Very common W for Dragonflight
Wonder if the evoker leggo is zergable at 480 ilvl.Like 1 tank, 17 DPS, 2 healers to kill scale commander to get max drop rate or at least start building BLP.
My guess is that you would be able to progress the item with crests o.o
so these bas@#$%^ gets legendaries 2 seasons, while the commoners don't? get bent
cool so ill still get some time to use the leggo for my pally when i drops for me today i hope ghaha