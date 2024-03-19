Mistweaver New Talent Tree in Patch 10.2.6 - Dance of Chi-ji and Peer into Peace

Brewmaster rework when?
how the &*!@ does mw get even more changes when affliction or brm or whatever else is ds right now are untouched
Where's the talent calculator? I see streamers with the PTR 10.2.6 button on the top, but we plebs don't get it.
Clueless devs buffing Mistweaver by around 10% and giving them another giga smart healing button for M+. Let's see what they're overbuffing for Season 4, I imagine it's holy priest again.
I can hear the caster monks screaming with joy. These are actually awesome changes. however i want to play around with the talents before i make any hard opinions
Mistweaver yet another new talents. while BDK 0 changes during 4 seasons. BDK dev shoot yourself.
I don't get why we get a damage oriented node at the very end of the tree on the ability that was already dealing the most damage in aoe?Why isn't that node giving free RSK reset/0 mana cost for example? The big struggle is in single target, not aoe. It's so bizarre.
I will never use soothing mist, and sadly they keep adding talents to empower that gameplay style… alas