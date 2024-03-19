Dragonflight Season 4 PvP Rewards - Vicious Dreamtalon, Draconic Gladiator Drake

please no groundmount for M+ s4 KSM
PvPers Eatin good today.
Mmmm, that void highland drake is so GOOOOOD. Definitely going to get that beauty.
Seems like an underwhelming recolor but I ain't getting it anyway.
Alright.. the vicious mount is cuter and way more awesome than the glad mount. Fiteme.
Now lets see how long it takes people to get 2400 when the season launches.
Do players receive the glad mount for achieving 2400 immediately or do they have to wait for the end of season?
All 24 pvp players interested in this.
as always the Gladiator's mount is much better than the KSM's. Shameful for this company.
Would have preferred an actual Dragon Isles creature (for the DRACONIC season) for S4 pvp mount, such as the bruffalon, bakars, mammoths, hornswogs, or primal bears. The cat-raptors feel like it should have been S3 with the Emerald Dream season.
not that i pvp or would ever get a glad mount, but i think they really missed an opportunity to make each season have a special armor for each type of dragon riding mount
Would have preferred a vicious bakar mount, since we never got those, in fact the regular bakars appeared in mount journal on the ptr and then disappeared, which sucked big time. Vicious cat-raptors are cool too I suppose, just a shame we never got the good bois...
Need some news on the elite sets