New Faction Meta Achievements - New Mount Rewards from Dragonflight Factions

oh damn lots of new mounts that i dont have to put any more work toward! kind of odd the ottuk isnt tied to iskaara or that we get another random "dino" mount over any of the unused bakars. I am guessing the sandskimmer is one of the flying bug mounts whose models have been tied to dragonscale rep? Why would this not be for dragonscale and why is the ohuna attached to dragonscale? Don't get me wrong, I like more mounts ofc, but the specific rewards seem random af?HMMMMMMM
These had better be retroactive lol
Looks like we get more recolors then?
I like this. It gives me an incentive to go back and do some world content during Season 4 as well. :)
Where are the Bakaar mounts? Need a giant puppy mount.
I mean... I don't want to be one of those people that just complains, but Dragonflight has had some of the lamest, fugliest mounts in the game. These do not fill me with joy.
fantastic ! i think i have most of these, but finishing the remaining ones is gonna be worth the effort now. looking forward to it.
would have liked one of these to be an Armoredon so there was another way to get one than M+
I hope theres a reliable way for us to find the treasure maps, as it is right now they feel incredibly rare. I've only found like 2 the entire expansion.
If I'm not mistaken, they also added a Shalewing reward to the Que Zara(lek) Zara(lek) cheevo.EDIT: Looking at MMOChamp, it looks like there's a Salamanther tied to "Into the Storm" as well.
I'm fully expecting and waiting for them to finally data mine the expansion-wide meta achievement that includes all of these.