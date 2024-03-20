New Midsummer Holiday Dragonriding Manuscript Datamined - Cliffside Wylderdrake Customization

Ooooh that’s cool 😍
I'd wager it'll probably be a rare drop from the frost lord ahune event dungeon, I just hope the drop rate isn't horrendous
100% gonna be another super rare "boosted once per day" drop of a mount PART. Not even a whole mount...a part of one....and they make them exceptionally rare. Out of touch these devs are.
Why do they still bother to make costomizations for the cliffside and Velocidrake? i never see any1 ride them anymore! its just the renewed protodrake and highland drake. due their full transformation skin adaptations.
Another 0.01% drop. No thanks. I wont do the boss ever again.
Don't agree with your article. This one is likely to be on the vendor.
Imagine if they made a cute questline where you go do fun holiday activities with your dragon and you actually give your mount the appearence as a gift for having lots of fun with you. No no pay 50k or die grinding Ahune.
Well, that's ugly. Glad I won't feel obliged to get it.
look cute and all but I'm still waiting for the oldest MMO on the market to actually catch up with every single game on this planet and actually deliver summer costumes/transmogs. Swimsuits, summer wear, etc. I'm pretty sure Overwatch and even HOTS had summer costumes so it's weird WoW didn't got such thing during all those year.
I’m betting it will be from the boss. But it would be nice to get it with the currency. I’m sure it won’t drop for me lol