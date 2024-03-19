Afflicted Affix Buffed? - Mythic+ Affixes in Season 4

Because if one adjustment was needed, JUST ONE, it was this one.What in the actual f are they doing at blizzard
Glad they are listening to feedback, good change
I love that they claim they listen their community but after their "community" had asked to remove afflicted they actually buffed it xDDDD
good change bliz alrdy wasnt gna play season 4 glad to know that choice was correct
super copium but maybe they made the cast 12 seconds instead of 10 XDI know not realistic why do things we would prefer.
i was hoping they remove it its way too fricking comp oppressing and take away ur dispel in important packs and bosses when u need it on top of that. not to mention poor ui and it being hard to target when spawned in awkward places. as a healer this affix's been a hellhole specially when I've had to deal with it on my own.
Bliizzard devs showing once again how deaf they are to the community feedback on affixes. Someone needs to wake up over there or get replaced in their job because they certainly aren't doing it.
If they have to change affixes to make them more punishing, it should be balanced out by making them rewarding if done correctly, as well (like giving the players a Haste buff whenever an Afflicted mob is healer/cleansed).
Jeepers Effing Crisps, who the Frags wanted them to make Afflicted worse. Why not make Afflicted only handleable by Resto Druids while you're at it. Signed, a Resto Druid.
As if this wasn't a "No Play" affix already.
Maybe someday they will give Warriors a true answer to this and Incorporeal, probably not, but maybe.
I wouldn’t be surprised if this was a data error rather than an actual change
Going out on a limb that there is another change with it and wowhead is wowheading again.
Good change, finally blizzard listening
The new blizzard! They're listening! Remove afflicted!They buff afflicted.
Looks like they changed wrong number, instead of increasing cast time they increased debuff duration. Typical Blizzard's incompetence...
Cool, so just not going to do m+ during afflicted weeks anymore.
Since this is just data mining, I look forward to the actual sweeping changes being made to affixes for S4 that aren't basically this early april fools joke.