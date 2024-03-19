Reworked Dungeon Trinket Preview for Dragonflight Season 4

Those are some impressive looking items, god damn 😎
so puzzle box is keeping the 30% UH dk nerf?
how is the Chilled Globe doing so little damage on the update?
What about reworking puzzle box? Or is it okay to have trinket nerfed just for one spec?
Planning to go crazy with Mytics in season 4!
Any tank trinket that is changed to proc when falling below 75% from 50% is immediately absolute garbage tier. Tanks usually aren't in danger until they're under 30%-40% hp. Falling under 75% is perfectly normal and even unavoidable for most, if not all, tanks.
the scale tank trinket sounds incredibly powerful. and a trinket that gives you its benefits by cleansing it off ? interesting indeed.
Bruh water's beating heart might be OP af on druids who can dispel it by shapeshifting.
Tank trinket rework is op, should have been like this since launch. Thats how you make trinkets not raid exclusive.
Umbrelskul looking nuts for M+