Season 4 Mythic+ Dungeon Tuning - New and Reworked Abilities

login
Is this bad? RAAAAAGEOr.. is this good? RAAAAAVE
Ya'll got more Uldaman changes to make. No one is trying to run evoker/pally in every comp with that bleed.
this season is going to suck egg
The great news to me is that Dawn of the Infinite is NOT in the M+ rotation.What an awful 'mega dungeon' that was. Overall bad bosses, gigantic RP times and a really really terrible story.
This are so bad... S1 Dungeons were so overtuned and now they buff them ? And only that change to uldaman ? Big rip for thise season m+
I was not expecting so many BUFFS to Nok trash. Well back to Fortified Nok being a dead key at higher levels. Tyran Rlp is prolly still a dead key as well.
a lot of good changes
I can't stand the dragonflight dungeons. I don't like the design, as well as the bosses and the trash. So many spells and the story is terrible too.
welp neltharus is a dead key now with those chain changes....
Seem like mostly good changes allowing for more time to react and less one-shot kills.
Now they buff them, then they will nerf all of them. They do always the same.
bad dungeons getting almost no changes lol going from a season where people enjoyed the easier dungeons and keys and we had very high player retention to dungeons with a million interrupts and a bunch of terrible 1 mistake wipe situations... yeah...nokhud seeing buffs to anything is wild to me. people already HATED that dungeon.
So you decide to nerf trash when the fort weeks are the only weeks to push and add new mechanics and make the bosses harder than they were? WHEN NO ONE PUSH ON TYRANICAL, wtf is wrong with these devs, its like they have a uno card 100% uptime in their head.
I am glad they added a new ability to the final boss in AA. That was such a boring fight. Nokhud sounds like an even worse dungeon now. Not sure how I feel about the chains change in Neltharus. I would rather they just make it stun for like 2 seconds and increase their damage taken by 20% and then nerf most of the trash hp and damage by ~20%. I don't think Chargath needed a buff by any means.HoI needs some more nerfs to trash, especially the dragon packs before the 3rd boss. I think BH was fine before the nerfs, but these changes make sense. AV will still be a terrible dungeon. Uldaman needs some minor nerfs to final boss and to the trash in the last part of the dungeon. RLP final boss needs a minor nerf.