Weapon Implicit Affixes to be Adjusted in Season 4 - Diablo 4

|Weapon Type
|Old Value
|New Value
|Axe
|+20.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies
|+12.5% Damage to Healthy Enemies
|Bow
|+28.0% Damage to Distant Enemies
|+16.8% Damage to Distant Enemies
|Crossbow
|+32.0% Vulnerable Damage
|+23.0% Vulnerable Damage
|Dagger
|+14.0% Damage to Close Enemies
|+8.4% Damage to Close Enemies
|Focus
|+5.5% Cooldown Reduction
|+3.8% Cooldown Reduction
|Mace
|+52.5% Overpower Damage
|+37.5% Overpower Damage
|Polearm
|+40.0% Damage to Injured Enemies
|+25.0% Damage to Injured Enemies
|Scythe
|No Change
|No Change
|Staff
|+25.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
|+15.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
|Sword
|+12.5% Critical Strike Damage
|+7.5% Critical Strike Damage
|Totem
|+5.5% Cooldown Reduction
|+3.8% Cooldown Reduction
|Two-Handed Axe
|+40.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies
|+25.0% Damage to Healthy Enemies
|Two-Handed Mace
|No Change
|No Change
|Two-Handed Scythe
|No Change
|No Change
|Two-Handed Sword
|+25.0% Critical Strike Damage
|+15.0% Critical Strike Damage
|Wand
|+7.0% Lucky Hit Chance
|+5.0% Lucky Hit Chance